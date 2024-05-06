HireRight (NYSE:HRT) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of HireRight (NYSE:HRT – Free Report) in a research note published on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC restated a hold rating on shares of HireRight in a report on Friday, February 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, HireRight currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $12.50.

HireRight stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $14.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 202,572 shares, compared to its average volume of 443,424. The company has a market cap of $40.47 million, a P/E ratio of -57.36 and a beta of 0.17. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.92. HireRight has a fifty-two week low of $8.50 and a fifty-two week high of $14.38.

HireRight (NYSE:HRT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 12th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $166.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.35 million.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its stake in HireRight by 37.6% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 345,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,287,000 after purchasing an additional 94,531 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of HireRight during the third quarter worth about $118,000. Keybank National Association OH purchased a new position in shares of HireRight during the third quarter worth about $121,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in HireRight in the 3rd quarter valued at about $222,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in HireRight by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,130,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,260,000 after acquiring an additional 6,363 shares during the last quarter. 12.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HireRight Holdings Corporation provides technology-driven workforce risk management and compliance solutions worldwide. It offers background screening, verification, identification, monitoring, and drug and health screening services for customers under the HireRight brand name. The company provides its services through software and data platform that integrates into its customers' human capital management systems enabling workflows for workforce hiring, onboarding, and monitoring.

