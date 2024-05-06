Natural Resource Partners (NYSE:NRP) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Natural Resource Partners L.P. (NYSE:NRP – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 20,030 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 23% from the previous session’s volume of 25,993 shares.The stock last traded at $90.01 and had previously closed at $90.51.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Natural Resource Partners from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th.

Natural Resource Partners Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 6.92 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.43.

Natural Resource Partners (NYSE:NRP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The energy company reported $4.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Natural Resource Partners had a net margin of 59.68% and a return on equity of 44.05%. The company had revenue of $93.16 million during the quarter.

Natural Resource Partners Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were given a $2.44 dividend. This is a boost from Natural Resource Partners’s previous None dividend of $2.43. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 18th. Natural Resource Partners’s payout ratio is currently 22.81%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Natural Resource Partners

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NRP. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Natural Resource Partners during the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Natural Resource Partners during the third quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Natural Resource Partners during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $278,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in Natural Resource Partners in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $252,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in Natural Resource Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $258,000. 31.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Natural Resource Partners

Natural Resource Partners L.P., together with its subsidiaries, owns, manages, and leases a portfolio of mineral properties in the United States. It operates in two segments, Mineral Rights and Soda Ash. The company owns interests in coal, soda ash, trona, and other natural resources. Its coal reserves are primarily located in the Appalachia Basin, the Illinois Basin, and the Northern Powder River Basin in the United States; industrial minerals and aggregates properties located in the United States; and oil and gas properties located in Louisiana.

Featured Articles

