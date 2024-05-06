Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG) EVP Sells $222,353.16 in Stock

Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG – Get Free Report) EVP Curtis John Dobler sold 3,548 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.67, for a total value of $222,353.16. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,369 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,903,225.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Curtis John Dobler also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, April 23rd, Curtis John Dobler sold 3,797 shares of Apogee Enterprises stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.46, for a total value of $229,566.62.

Apogee Enterprises Stock Up 1.7 %

NASDAQ APOG traded up $1.11 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $64.65. 119,640 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 138,153. The company has a 50 day moving average of $58.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Apogee Enterprises, Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.62 and a 52-week high of $65.13. The firm has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.09 and a beta of 1.07.

Apogee Enterprises Announces Dividend

Apogee Enterprises ( NASDAQ:APOG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The industrial products company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.17. Apogee Enterprises had a return on equity of 23.84% and a net margin of 7.03%. The business had revenue of $361.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $337.84 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Apogee Enterprises, Inc. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 20th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. Apogee Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.17%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Apogee Enterprises by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,097,343 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $165,429,000 after buying an additional 53,484 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Apogee Enterprises by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,141,762 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $60,982,000 after acquiring an additional 120,882 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Apogee Enterprises by 69.8% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 537,470 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,706,000 after acquiring an additional 220,898 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Apogee Enterprises by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 379,235 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $20,255,000 after acquiring an additional 9,092 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Apogee Enterprises by 32.3% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 294,513 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,866,000 after acquiring an additional 71,915 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.05% of the company’s stock.

About Apogee Enterprises

Apogee Enterprises, Inc provides architectural products and services for enclosing buildings, and glass and acrylic products used for preservation, protection, and enhanced viewing in the United States, Canada, and Brazil. The company operates in four segments: Architectural Framing Systems, Architectural Glass, Architectural Services, and Large-Scale Optical (LSO).

