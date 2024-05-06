John P. Gainor, Jr. Acquires 500 Shares of Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) Stock

Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Free Report) Director John P. Gainor, Jr. bought 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $407.00 per share, with a total value of $203,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $366,300. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:SAIA traded down $6.82 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $393.26. 532,804 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 341,358. Saia, Inc. has a one year low of $266.91 and a one year high of $628.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.46 billion, a PE ratio of 28.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.71. The business’s 50 day moving average is $554.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $479.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $3.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.43 by ($0.05). Saia had a net margin of 12.42% and a return on equity of 19.53%. The firm had revenue of $754.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $772.36 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.85 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Saia, Inc. will post 15.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SAIA. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Saia by 1.9% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,549 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $618,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Saia by 0.7% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 92,450 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $36,855,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Saia by 331.3% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,817 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,522,000 after purchasing an additional 2,932 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Saia by 3.9% during the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 24,175 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,637,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Saia by 16.2% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,216 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,079,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares in the last quarter.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Saia from $504.00 to $567.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Saia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Saia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $484.00 to $526.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Saia from $500.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, TD Cowen cut their price target on shares of Saia from $528.00 to $473.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Saia presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $497.22.

Saia, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. It also offers other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services.

