Jeffrey Nacey Maggioncalda Sells 50,000 Shares of Coursera, Inc. (NYSE:COUR) Stock

Coursera, Inc. (NYSE:COUR – Get Free Report) CEO Jeffrey Nacey Maggioncalda sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.60, for a total value of $480,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,127,496 shares in the company, valued at $20,423,961.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Jeffrey Nacey Maggioncalda also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, April 18th, Jeffrey Nacey Maggioncalda sold 50,000 shares of Coursera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.91, for a total value of $595,500.00.

On Thursday, April 11th, Jeffrey Nacey Maggioncalda sold 50,000 shares of Coursera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.14, for a total value of $657,000.00.

On Thursday, March 28th, Jeffrey Nacey Maggioncalda sold 50,000 shares of Coursera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.06, for a total value of $703,000.00.

On Thursday, March 14th, Jeffrey Nacey Maggioncalda sold 50,000 shares of Coursera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.45, for a total value of $722,500.00.

On Thursday, February 29th, Jeffrey Nacey Maggioncalda sold 50,000 shares of Coursera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.94, for a total value of $797,000.00.

On Thursday, February 15th, Jeffrey Nacey Maggioncalda sold 50,000 shares of Coursera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.85, for a total value of $842,500.00.

Coursera Price Performance

Shares of Coursera stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $9.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,434,502 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,851,511. Coursera, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.46 and a 12 month high of $21.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.53 and a 200 day moving average of $17.01. The company has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of -13.91 and a beta of 1.57.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Coursera

Coursera ( NYSE:COUR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.06. Coursera had a negative return on equity of 16.03% and a negative net margin of 16.05%. The company had revenue of $169.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.24) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Coursera, Inc. will post -0.45 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Coursera during the third quarter worth about $355,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Coursera by 35.5% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 18,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 4,818 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Coursera by 6.9% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 89,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,669,000 after buying an additional 5,782 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Coursera during the third quarter worth about $246,000. Finally, Duality Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of Coursera during the third quarter worth about $856,000. 89.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on COUR. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Coursera from $25.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Coursera from $21.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Coursera in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Coursera from $20.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Coursera from $15.00 to $10.50 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Coursera has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.85.

View Our Latest Analysis on COUR

About Coursera

(Get Free Report)

Coursera, Inc operates an online educational content platform in the United States, Europe, Africa, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Enterprise, and Degrees. The company offers guided projects, courses, and specializations, as well as online degrees; and certificates for entry-level professional, non-entry level professional, university, and MasterTrack.

Further Reading

