Patria Investments Limited (NYSE:PAX) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.18

Patria Investments Limited (NYSE:PAXGet Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 20th will be given a dividend of 0.175 per share on Monday, June 10th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.47%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 17th.

Patria Investments Trading Up 0.3 %

Patria Investments stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $12.80. 475,563 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 303,440. The company has a market cap of $707.97 million, a P/E ratio of 16.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.64. Patria Investments has a twelve month low of $12.48 and a twelve month high of $16.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.38.

Patria Investments (NYSE:PAXGet Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.13. Patria Investments had a net margin of 36.70% and a return on equity of 35.95%. The firm had revenue of $111.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.41 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Patria Investments will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Patria Investments Company Profile

Patria Investments Limited operates as a private market investment firm focused on investing in Latin America. The company offers asset management services to investors focusing on private equity funds, infrastructure development funds, co-investments funds, constructivist equity funds, and real estate and credit funds.

