Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.88-4.98 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $4.72. The company issued revenue guidance of $10.10-10.15 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $10.13 billion. Fidelity National Information Services also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 4.880-4.980 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:FIS traded down $0.27 during trading on Monday, reaching $70.45. The company had a trading volume of 5,184,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,411,686. Fidelity National Information Services has a 12 month low of $46.91 and a 12 month high of $74.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a fifty day moving average of $70.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.60.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by ($0.01). Fidelity National Information Services had a negative net margin of 54.30% and a positive return on equity of 13.06%. The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Fidelity National Information Services will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 24th. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th will be given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 10th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. Fidelity National Information Services’s payout ratio is -12.81%.

Fidelity National Information Services declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Monday, February 26th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the information technology services provider to purchase up to 1.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FIS shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an in-line rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. UBS Group raised their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Fidelity National Information Services from a d rating to a c rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $72.50.

In related news, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein purchased 775 shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $72.37 per share, for a total transaction of $56,086.75. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 9,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $655,093.24. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology solutions for financial institutions, businesses, and developers worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Capital Market Solutions, and Corporate and Other segments. The company provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; card and retail payment; electronic funds transfer and network; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

