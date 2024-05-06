Zions Bancorporation N.A. – 6.9 (NASDAQ:ZIONL) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.62

Zions Bancorporation N.A. – 6.9 (NASDAQ:ZIONL – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Saturday, June 1st will be given a dividend of 0.6189 per share on Monday, June 17th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.63%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. This is a positive change from Zions Bancorporation N.A. – 6.9’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60.
Zions Bancorporation N.A. – 6.9 Price Performance
Shares of ZIONL stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $25.71. The stock had a trading volume of 2,908 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,398. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.46. Zions Bancorporation N.A. – 6.9 has a 12 month low of $20.02 and a 12 month high of $26.39.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Zions Bancorporation N.A. – 6.9
- What is a Dividend King?
- 3 CEO-Led Turnaround Stocks You Can Still Buy
- What Are Dividend Contenders? Investing in Dividend Contenders
- 3 Value Stocks You Can Buy Before They Become Big
- About the Markup Calculator
- Chinese Stocks Stage Impressive Rebound
Receive News & Ratings for Zions Bancorporation N.A. - 6.9 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zions Bancorporation N.A. - 6.9 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.