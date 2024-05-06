Connecticut Wealth Management LLC Sells 4,794 Shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Connecticut Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 41.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,674 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,794 shares during the quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $548,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 771.6% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 28.8% in the third quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 773 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. 23.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

SHY stock remained flat at $81.30 during midday trading on Monday. 1,038,945 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,528,905. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $80.55 and a twelve month high of $82.43. The company has a market cap of $24.54 billion, a PE ratio of 3,695.45 and a beta of 0.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $81.46 and its 200-day moving average is $81.58.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Announces Dividend

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be issued a $0.2616 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a $3.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.86%.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

