Connecticut Wealth Management LLC Sells 15 Shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Connecticut Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 586 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 15 shares during the quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $444,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Carmel Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of ASML by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 45 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its position in ASML by 220.0% during the third quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 48 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in ASML by 48.4% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 46 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in ASML by 35.4% during the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 65 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in ASML by 7,300.0% during the third quarter. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 74 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. 26.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on ASML. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded ASML from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Redburn Atlantic raised ASML from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Evercore ISI started coverage on ASML in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price target on ASML from $1,072.00 to $1,052.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, HSBC started coverage on ASML in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ASML currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,036.00.

ASML Price Performance

Shares of ASML stock traded up $15.87 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $917.50. The stock had a trading volume of 355,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,214,984. ASML Holding has a one year low of $563.99 and a one year high of $1,056.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $951.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $817.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $362.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.60, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.49.

ASML Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 29th will be paid a dividend of $1.343 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 26th. This represents a $5.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. ASML’s payout ratio is currently 32.53%.

ASML Company Profile

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

