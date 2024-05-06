Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC Makes New $415,000 Investment in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 11,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $415,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SPEM. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 15,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $553,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 3.6% in the third quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 8,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Vantage Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC now owns 7,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC now owns 16,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $573,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the period. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 2,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Monday, reaching $37.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 512,093 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,867,451. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $32.06 and a one year high of $37.69. The firm has a market cap of $8.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.30 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $36.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.03.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Emerging Markets BMI index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies weighted by market cap. SPEM was launched on Mar 19, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

