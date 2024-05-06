kneat.com (KSI) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

kneat.com (TSE:KSI – Get Free Report) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 8th. Analysts expect kneat.com to post earnings of C($0.04) per share for the quarter.

kneat.com (TSE:KSI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C($0.04) by C$0.01. kneat.com had a negative net margin of 41.26% and a negative return on equity of 69.31%. The business had revenue of C$9.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$9.43 million.

kneat.com Price Performance

kneat.com stock traded up C$0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting C$4.03. 700 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 55,548. The stock has a market cap of C$340.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 597.67 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 190.80, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.27. kneat.com has a one year low of C$2.50 and a one year high of C$4.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$3.75 and a 200-day moving average price of C$3.35.

kneat.com Company Profile

kneat.com, inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and supplies software for data and document management within regulated environments in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers the Kneat Gx platform, a configurable off-the-shelf application focused on validation lifecycle management and testing for biotechnology, pharmaceutical, and medical device manufacturing industries.

