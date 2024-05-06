X4 Pharmaceuticals (XFOR) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

X4 Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XFOR – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, May 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.17) per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

X4 Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XFOR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 21st. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.05. On average, analysts expect X4 Pharmaceuticals to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get X4 Pharmaceuticals alerts:

X4 Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.00 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $1.15. 469,300 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,579,179. X4 Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $0.57 and a 1 year high of $2.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 5.34 and a quick ratio of 5.34. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.16 and a 200-day moving average of $0.93.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

In other X4 Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Adam S. Mostafa sold 27,721 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.01, for a total value of $27,998.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 52,500 shares in the company, valued at $53,025. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other X4 Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Adam S. Mostafa sold 27,721 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.01, for a total value of $27,998.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 52,500 shares in the company, valued at $53,025. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Paula Ragan sold 49,678 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.88, for a total value of $43,716.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 765,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $673,259.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 185,708 shares of company stock worth $170,428. 1.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, HC Wainwright upped their price target on X4 Pharmaceuticals from $3.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th.

Get Our Latest Analysis on X4 Pharmaceuticals

About X4 Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. Its lead product candidate is mavorixafor, a small molecule inhibitor of the chemokine receptor C-X-C chemokine receptor type 4 (CXCR4), which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with warts, hypogammaglobulinemia, infections, and myelokathexis syndrome; and Phase II clinical trial to treat congenital, idiopathic, or cyclic neutropenia.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for X4 Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for X4 Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.