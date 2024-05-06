Apartment Investment and Management (AIV) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV – Get Free Report) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 8th. Apartment Investment and Management has set its FY 2024 guidance at -0.500–0.400 EPS.
Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($1.01). Apartment Investment and Management had a negative net margin of 88.87% and a negative return on equity of 30.04%. The firm had revenue of $49.35 million for the quarter.
Apartment Investment and Management stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $8.26. 42,287 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,004,857. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.18. Apartment Investment and Management has a 12-month low of $5.63 and a 12-month high of $8.93.
About Apartment Investment and Management
Aimco is a diversified real estate company primarily focused on value add and opportunistic investments, targeting the U.S. multifamily sector. Aimco's mission is to make real estate investments where outcomes are enhanced through our human capital so that substantial value is created for investors, teammates, and the communities in which we operate.
