Apartment Investment and Management (AIV) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV – Get Free Report) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 8th. Apartment Investment and Management has set its FY 2024 guidance at -0.500–0.400 EPS.

Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($1.01). Apartment Investment and Management had a negative net margin of 88.87% and a negative return on equity of 30.04%. The firm had revenue of $49.35 million for the quarter.

Get Apartment Investment and Management alerts:

Apartment Investment and Management Price Performance

Apartment Investment and Management stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $8.26. 42,287 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,004,857. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.18. Apartment Investment and Management has a 12-month low of $5.63 and a 12-month high of $8.93.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AIV has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com cut Apartment Investment and Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. TheStreet upgraded Apartment Investment and Management from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th.

View Our Latest Research Report on AIV

About Apartment Investment and Management

(Get Free Report)

Aimco is a diversified real estate company primarily focused on value add and opportunistic investments, targeting the U.S. multifamily sector. Aimco's mission is to make real estate investments where outcomes are enhanced through our human capital so that substantial value is created for investors, teammates, and the communities in which we operate.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Apartment Investment and Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apartment Investment and Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.