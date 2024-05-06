First National Trust Co Makes New $270,000 Investment in Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC)

First National Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 7,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $270,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in BIPC. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure by 169.8% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in Brookfield Infrastructure by 413.1% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 822 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure by 178.0% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 1,933 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 55.0% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 1,133 shares during the period. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure in the third quarter worth about $121,000. 70.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Brookfield Infrastructure alerts:

Brookfield Infrastructure Trading Up 1.5 %

BIPC traded up $0.50 during trading on Monday, hitting $33.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 42,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 569,622. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.56 and a beta of 1.42. Brookfield Infrastructure Co. has a twelve month low of $25.48 and a twelve month high of $48.23. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.26.

Brookfield Infrastructure Announces Dividend

About Brookfield Infrastructure

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a $0.405 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.78%. Brookfield Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio is currently 112.50%.

(Free Report)

Brookfield Infrastructure Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates regulated natural gas transmission systems in Brazil. The company also engages in the regulated gas and electricity distribution operations in the United Kingdom; and electricity transmission and distribution, as well as gas distribution in Australia.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.