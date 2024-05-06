Sapient Capital LLC Purchases Shares of 13,970 Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Sapient Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 13,970 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $574,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. SYM FINANCIAL Corp lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 345.9% in the 3rd quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 660 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the period. Element Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VWO opened at $43.40 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.55 billion, a PE ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.80. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $37.46 and a 12 month high of $43.65. The business has a 50-day moving average of $41.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.68.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

