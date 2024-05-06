Harvard Bioscience (HBIO) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Harvard Bioscience (NASDAQ:HBIO – Get Free Report) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, May 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.02 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Harvard Bioscience (NASDAQ:HBIO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.02). Harvard Bioscience had a positive return on equity of 2.75% and a negative net margin of 3.04%. The business had revenue of $28.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.80 million.

Harvard Bioscience Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of Harvard Bioscience stock opened at $3.85 on Monday. Harvard Bioscience has a 1 year low of $3.44 and a 1 year high of $6.28. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Harvard Bioscience Company Profile

Harvard Bioscience, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells technologies, products, and services for life science applications in the United States and internationally. The company offers cellular and molecular technology products, such as syringe and peristaltic infusion pump products; electroporation and electrofusion instruments, amino acid analyzers, spectrophotometers, and other equipment for molecular level testing and research; and precision scientific measuring instrumentation and equipment, including data acquisition systems for cellular analysis, complete micro electrode array solutions for in vivo recordings, and in vitro systems for extracellular recordings.

