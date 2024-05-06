Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Invests $1.29 Million in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January (BATS:PJAN)

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January (BATS:PJAN – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 34,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,288,000. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC owned 0.19% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $410,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January by 111.2% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 40,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,495,000 after buying an additional 21,142 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 13,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,000 after buying an additional 1,645 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 616,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,942,000 after buying an additional 29,721 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 37,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,380,000 after buying an additional 2,250 shares during the period.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January Price Performance

PJAN opened at $38.90 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.98 and a beta of 0.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $38.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.52.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January Profile

The Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January (PJAN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PJAN was launched on Jan 2, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

