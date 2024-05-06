LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE) Raised to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

Several other research firms have also commented on TREE. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of LendingTree from $15.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $55.00 price target (up previously from $37.00) on shares of LendingTree in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of LendingTree from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of LendingTree from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of LendingTree from $40.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, LendingTree currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $48.50.

Get LendingTree alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on TREE

LendingTree Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of LendingTree stock opened at $49.41 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.71, a current ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.80. The firm has a market cap of $653.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.76 and a beta of 2.10. LendingTree has a twelve month low of $10.12 and a twelve month high of $51.72. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $39.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.13.

LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.14. LendingTree had a negative net margin of 21.07% and a positive return on equity of 1.34%. The firm had revenue of $134.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.53) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that LendingTree will post -0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On LendingTree

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TREE. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in LendingTree by 109.9% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 5,276 shares during the period. Intellectus Partners LLC boosted its holdings in LendingTree by 14.6% in the third quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 16,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 2,050 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in LendingTree by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 31,727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $492,000 after purchasing an additional 3,864 shares during the last quarter. Olympiad Research LP grew its position in shares of LendingTree by 36.4% during the third quarter. Olympiad Research LP now owns 12,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 3,336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in LendingTree in the third quarter valued at $205,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.26% of the company’s stock.

LendingTree Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

LendingTree, Inc, through its subsidiary, operates online consumer platform in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home, Consumer, and Insurance. The Home segment offers purchase mortgage, refinance mortgage, and home equity loans and lines of credit; and real estate brokerage services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for LendingTree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LendingTree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.