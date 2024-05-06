Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. Purchases Shares of 5,644 BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Free Report) (TSE:BCE) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 5,644 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its position in BCE by 239.9% in the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 707 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd purchased a new stake in BCE during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in BCE by 120,000.0% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,201 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in BCE by 26.5% during the fourth quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,189 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the period. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in BCE by 147.7% during the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,744 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040 shares during the last quarter. 41.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. TD Securities cut shares of BCE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and set a $46.00 target price (down previously from $54.00) on shares of BCE in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Barclays reduced their price target on BCE from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Argus cut BCE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on BCE from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.00.

BCE Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:BCE opened at $33.73 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $34.12 and its 200 day moving average is $37.49. The stock has a market cap of $30.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 0.56. BCE Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.82 and a 52-week high of $48.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87.

BCE (NYSE:BCE – Get Free Report) (TSE:BCE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.82 billion. BCE had a return on equity of 16.86% and a net margin of 7.53%. Sell-side analysts predict that BCE Inc. will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

BCE Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.738 per share. This represents a $2.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.75%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. BCE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 204.86%.

About BCE

BCE Inc, a communications company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through two segments, Bell Communication and Technology Services, and Bell Media. The Bell Communication and Technology Services segment provides wireless products and services including mobile data and voice plans and devices; wireline products and services comprising data, including internet access, internet protocol television, cloud-based services, and business solutions, as well as voice, and other communication services and products; and satellite TV and connectivity services for residential, small and medium-sized business, government, and large enterprise customers.

