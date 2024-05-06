Sapient Capital LLC Makes New Investment in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

Sapient Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 11,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $645,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 904.0% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in Nutrien in the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Nutrien in the fourth quarter valued at about $57,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nutrien during the third quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nutrien during the fourth quarter valued at about $61,000. 63.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $88.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Nutrien from $77.00 to $69.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 26th. HSBC reduced their price target on Nutrien from $63.00 to $57.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Nutrien from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $58.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Nutrien in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Nutrien has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $68.25.

NYSE NTR opened at $53.02 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.92, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s fifty day moving average is $53.34 and its 200-day moving average is $53.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.65. Nutrien Ltd. has a one year low of $47.90 and a one year high of $69.12.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.35). Nutrien had a net margin of 4.33% and a return on equity of 8.59%. The company had revenue of $5.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Nutrien Ltd. will post 3.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were paid a $0.54 dividend. This is an increase from Nutrien’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.07%. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.38%.

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products. The Potash segment provides granular and standard potash products.

