Life Time Group (NYSE:LTH) PT Raised to $29.00

Life Time Group (NYSE:LTH – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by stock analysts at Mizuho from $23.00 to $29.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho’s target price indicates a potential upside of 104.95% from the stock’s current price.

LTH has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Life Time Group from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Northland Securities initiated coverage on Life Time Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Life Time Group from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Life Time Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.57.

LTH stock opened at $14.15 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.13. Life Time Group has a twelve month low of $11.10 and a twelve month high of $22.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a PE ratio of 39.31, a PEG ratio of 8.74 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Life Time Group (NYSE:LTH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $558.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $555.51 million. Life Time Group had a return on equity of 4.42% and a net margin of 3.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.07 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Life Time Group will post 0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Life Time Group news, EVP Ritadhwaja Jebens Singh sold 10,828 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.61, for a total value of $147,369.08. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 201,521 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,742,700.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Erik Weaver sold 5,269 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.77, for a total value of $67,285.13. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 86,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,110,568.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Ritadhwaja Jebens Singh sold 10,828 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.61, for a total value of $147,369.08. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 201,521 shares in the company, valued at $2,742,700.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its stake in shares of Life Time Group by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 60,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $944,000 after acquiring an additional 7,101 shares during the last quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Life Time Group by 52.0% during the 1st quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 8,098 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division raised its position in Life Time Group by 51.7% during the 1st quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 102,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,586,000 after purchasing an additional 34,838 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Life Time Group by 35.2% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,401,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,530,000 after buying an additional 1,665,006 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Life Time Group during the 4th quarter worth $14,544,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.40% of the company’s stock.

Life Time Group Holdings, Inc provides health, fitness, and wellness experiences to a community of individual members in the United States and Canada. It primarily engages in designing, building, and operating of sports and athletic, professional fitness, family recreation, and spa centers in a resort-like environment, principally in suburban and urban locations of metropolitan areas.

