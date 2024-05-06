2,317 Shares in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Acquired by Sapient Capital LLC

Sapient Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 2,317 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $633,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ZBRA. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in Zebra Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $69,000. LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $909,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Zebra Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $385,000. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. boosted its stake in Zebra Technologies by 29.6% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 1,230 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 663.2% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 966,855 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $264,270,000 after purchasing an additional 840,169 shares during the last quarter. 91.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on ZBRA shares. Barclays started coverage on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $292.00 price objective for the company. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $335.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. UBS Group raised their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $340.00 to $368.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $320.00 to $352.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $315.00 target price (up previously from $300.00) on shares of Zebra Technologies in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Zebra Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $310.64.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Colleen M. O’sullivan sold 135 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.36, for a total transaction of $37,713.60. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,543 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,548,492.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Zebra Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ZBRA opened at $309.59 on Monday. Zebra Technologies Co. has a twelve month low of $194.59 and a twelve month high of $322.95. The company has a 50 day moving average of $289.78 and a 200 day moving average of $258.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market cap of $15.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.43 and a beta of 1.76.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.71. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 5.99% and a return on equity of 13.05%. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.59 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 10.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zebra Technologies Profile

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking, and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers that produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers that produce images, which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; radio frequency identification device (RFID) printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for printers, including carrying cases, vehicle mounts, and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

