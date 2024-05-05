Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Acquires 1,229 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,737 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,229 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $13,248,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Arvest Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $21,775,000. Stewardship Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 33.2% in the fourth quarter. Stewardship Advisors LLC now owns 84,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,154,000 after buying an additional 20,951 shares during the period. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,596,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 4,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,251,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 48,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,679,000 after purchasing an additional 3,256 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA IVV traded up $6.38 on Friday, reaching $513.84. The company had a trading volume of 3,003,970 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,734,856. The stock has a market cap of $443.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $405.54 and a 52 week high of $527.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $514.48 and its 200-day moving average is $483.84.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

