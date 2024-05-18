TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) Price Target Increased to $120.00 by Analysts at TD Cowen

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) had its price target boosted by TD Cowen from $119.00 to $120.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group upgraded TJX Companies from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the company from $104.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an outperform rating and set a $112.00 price target on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on TJX Companies from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of TJX Companies from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic downgraded shares of TJX Companies from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, February 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $105.56.

TJX Companies Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of TJX Companies stock traded up $1.37 on Friday, reaching $100.29. The company had a trading volume of 6,467,499 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,183,217. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $97.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.21. TJX Companies has a 52-week low of $75.65 and a 52-week high of $102.84. The firm has a market cap of $113.63 billion, a PE ratio of 25.98, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.87.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $16.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.20 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 64.18% and a net margin of 8.25%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that TJX Companies will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TJX Companies declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, February 28th that permits the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the apparel and home fashions retailer to purchase up to 2.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

TJX Companies Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. This is an increase from TJX Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.86%.

Insider Activity at TJX Companies

In other TJX Companies news, EVP Louise Greenlees sold 2,694 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.83, for a total transaction of $266,248.02. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,273 shares in the company, valued at $4,968,480.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.98, for a total transaction of $1,979,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 515,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,053,982.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Louise Greenlees sold 2,694 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.83, for a total value of $266,248.02. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,968,480.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TJX Companies

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Manhattan West Asset Management LLC increased its stake in TJX Companies by 0.4% during the first quarter. Manhattan West Asset Management LLC now owns 24,670 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $2,502,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. grew its position in TJX Companies by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 3,190 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors lifted its position in TJX Companies by 3.7% in the first quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 2,932 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in TJX Companies by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,846 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $548,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,214 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. 91.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

