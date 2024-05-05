Knuff & Co LLC Buys 150 Shares of Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN)

Knuff & Co LLC grew its stake in Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN – Free Report) by 150.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 250 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Knuff & Co LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $103,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LIN. Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Linde during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Linde by 122.6% during the 3rd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 69 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Provence Wealth Management Group bought a new stake in shares of Linde during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Linde by 310.0% during the 4th quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 82 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Linde by 347.6% during the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 94 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. 82.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Linde alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Linde from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $429.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. UBS Group lowered Linde from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $482.00 to $510.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Linde from $395.00 to $455.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Citigroup lowered Linde from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $475.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Linde in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $460.15.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Oliver Pfann sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $414.61, for a total transaction of $124,383.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Sanjiv Lamba sold 8,306 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $462.04, for a total value of $3,837,704.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 56,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,058,131.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Oliver Pfann sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $414.61, for a total value of $124,383.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 78,248 shares of company stock worth $35,811,988 in the last ninety days. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Linde Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:LIN traded up $3.98 on Friday, reaching $423.60. The company had a trading volume of 2,657,419 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,803,659. Linde plc has a 52-week low of $350.60 and a 52-week high of $477.71. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $455.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $422.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $204.00 billion, a PE ratio of 32.86, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Linde (NASDAQ:LIN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $3.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by $0.07. Linde had a return on equity of 17.49% and a net margin of 19.26%. The business had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.38 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.42 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Linde plc will post 15.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Linde Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of $1.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 4th. This represents a $5.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.13%.

Linde Company Profile

(Free Report)

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and South Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.