Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) Shares Sold by Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management

Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management cut its stake in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Free Report) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,701 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 187 shares during the quarter. Fair Isaac makes up approximately 3.0% of Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $6,636,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Fair Isaac during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Fair Isaac in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in Fair Isaac in the third quarter worth approximately $44,000. KB Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in Fair Isaac by 26.2% during the third quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 53 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in Fair Isaac by 28.1% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 41 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the period. 85.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FICO traded up $6.92 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1,411.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 246,644 shares, compared to its average volume of 242,107. Fair Isaac Co. has a 12-month low of $745.45 and a 12-month high of $1,415.95. The stock has a market cap of $34.87 billion, a PE ratio of 74.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1,232.51 and its 200 day moving average is $1,188.90.

Fair Isaac ( NYSE:FICO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The technology company reported $5.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.89 by $0.20. Fair Isaac had a net margin of 29.99% and a negative return on equity of 62.28%. The firm had revenue of $433.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $425.94 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fair Isaac Co. will post 19.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FICO. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,500.00 price objective on shares of Fair Isaac in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $1,234.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on shares of Fair Isaac in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $1,113.00 target price for the company. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Fair Isaac from $1,413.00 to $1,418.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $1,350.00 price objective on shares of Fair Isaac in a report on Friday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,224.40.

In other news, CEO William J. Lansing sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,259.91, for a total transaction of $10,079,280.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,638 shares in the company, valued at $36,081,302.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO William J. Lansing sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,259.91, for a total transaction of $10,079,280.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 28,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,081,302.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Joanna Rees sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,350.00, for a total value of $675,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,834,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,500 shares of company stock valued at $30,941,120 in the last three months. 3.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and digital decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

