Private Wealth Management Group LLC Takes $1.11 Million Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 4,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,111,000. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for approximately 0.5% of Private Wealth Management Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $494,000. American National Bank raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 115.3% in the fourth quarter. American National Bank now owns 4,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $985,000 after buying an additional 2,225 shares during the period. First Heartland Consultants Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 13,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,200,000 after buying an additional 1,184 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 35,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,446,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 100.1% in the 4th quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,797,000 after acquiring an additional 14,335 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VTI traded up $0.37 during trading on Friday, hitting $262.30. 2,208,726 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,132,564. The stock has a market capitalization of $393.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12-month low of $202.44 and a 12-month high of $263.28. The business has a 50 day moving average of $255.14 and a 200-day moving average of $242.57.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

