Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) Short Interest Up 6.3% in April

Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 614,900 shares, a growth of 6.3% from the April 15th total of 578,600 shares. Approximately 1.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 387,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

INGR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Ingredion from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Ingredion from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $122.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. StockNews.com raised Ingredion from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Barclays increased their price objective on Ingredion from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Ingredion in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.17.

Get Ingredion alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Ingredion

Ingredion Stock Performance

INGR traded up $0.75 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $119.63. 317,012 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 345,748. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $115.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $110.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.81. Ingredion has a 1-year low of $89.54 and a 1-year high of $122.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08. Ingredion had a return on equity of 16.56% and a net margin of 8.45%. The firm had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ingredion will post 9.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Ingredion Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st will be paid a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 1st. Ingredion’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.26%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Larry Fernandes sold 2,369 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.08, for a total transaction of $272,624.52. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 28,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,333,407.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Ingredion news, CFO James D. Gray sold 8,490 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.74, for a total value of $1,033,572.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 42,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,214,489.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Larry Fernandes sold 2,369 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.08, for a total transaction of $272,624.52. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 28,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,333,407.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 69,779 shares of company stock worth $8,218,681. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Ingredion

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Paradiem LLC increased its position in shares of Ingredion by 64.2% in the fourth quarter. Paradiem LLC now owns 73,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,943,000 after buying an additional 28,617 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Ingredion by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,471,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,243,000 after acquiring an additional 82,599 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in Ingredion by 833.7% during the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 136,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,442,000 after purchasing an additional 121,976 shares in the last quarter. Centric Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Ingredion in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,590,000. Finally, Equity Investment Corp increased its stake in shares of Ingredion by 1.4% during the third quarter. Equity Investment Corp now owns 908,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,424,000 after purchasing an additional 12,427 shares in the last quarter. 85.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ingredion Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells sweeteners, starches, nutrition ingredients, and biomaterial solutions derived from wet milling and processing corn, and other starch-based materials to a range of industries in North America, South America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ingredion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingredion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.