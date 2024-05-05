Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. Acquires Shares of 1,835 Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,835 shares of the life sciences company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ILMN. Power Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Illumina during the fourth quarter worth about $1,110,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Illumina in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,579,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in Illumina by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 314,244 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $43,754,000 after purchasing an additional 18,569 shares in the last quarter. JFG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Illumina in the fourth quarter valued at $278,000. Finally, Iyo Bank Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Illumina during the 4th quarter worth $766,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Illumina alerts:

Illumina Trading Down 4.9 %

Shares of ILMN stock traded down $6.06 on Friday, reaching $117.93. 2,987,105 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,375,095. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market cap of $18.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.47 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $130.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $127.02. Illumina, Inc. has a 1-year low of $89.00 and a 1-year high of $213.91.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Illumina ( NASDAQ:ILMN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The life sciences company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.05. Illumina had a positive return on equity of 2.28% and a negative net margin of 28.71%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Illumina, Inc. will post 0.91 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on ILMN. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $253.00 target price on shares of Illumina in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. OTR Global restated a “mixed” rating on shares of Illumina in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Barclays increased their target price on Illumina from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. StockNews.com downgraded Illumina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Illumina from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Illumina has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $165.10.

Read Our Latest Report on ILMN

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Jacob Thaysen acquired 7,330 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $135.29 per share, with a total value of $991,675.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,010,544.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Illumina Company Profile

(Free Report)

Illumina, Inc offers sequencing- and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis in the United States, Singapore, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of various size and complexity; and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Illumina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illumina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.