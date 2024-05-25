BNP Paribas Financial Markets Sells 19,752 Shares of Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. (NYSE:MCB)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets lessened its holdings in shares of Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. (NYSE:MCB – Free Report) by 33.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,513 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,752 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets owned approximately 0.35% of Metropolitan Bank worth $2,133,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCB. Patriot Financial Partners GP LP lifted its position in shares of Metropolitan Bank by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Partners GP LP now owns 668,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,260,000 after purchasing an additional 167,100 shares during the period. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. boosted its position in Metropolitan Bank by 44.8% during the 3rd quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 513,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,620,000 after acquiring an additional 158,745 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Metropolitan Bank by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 592,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,487,000 after acquiring an additional 32,032 shares during the period. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Metropolitan Bank by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 262,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,517,000 after acquiring an additional 14,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Metropolitan Bank by 125.0% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 22,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $816,000 after purchasing an additional 12,500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.83% of the company’s stock.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Metropolitan Bank from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 4th.

Shares of NYSE MCB opened at $43.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.85. Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $27.38 and a fifty-two week high of $57.15. The company has a market capitalization of $486.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.16 and a beta of 1.14.

Metropolitan Bank (NYSE:MCB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.18. Metropolitan Bank had a return on equity of 10.57% and a net margin of 15.82%. The business had revenue of $66.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.97 million. Analysts expect that Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. will post 6.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Metropolitan Commercial Bank that provides a range of business, commercial, and retail banking products and services to small businesses, middle-market enterprises, public entities, and individuals in the New York metropolitan area.

