First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM) Given Neutral Rating at Wedbush

Wedbush reissued their neutral rating on shares of First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $7.00 price objective on the bank’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded First Foundation from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, April 26th.

First Foundation Price Performance

FFWM stock opened at $5.91 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.55. First Foundation has a 52-week low of $3.69 and a 52-week high of $11.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $333.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.61 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84.

First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $51.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.93 million. First Foundation had a negative net margin of 32.44% and a positive return on equity of 1.11%. Equities research analysts expect that First Foundation will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

First Foundation Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 6th were paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 3rd. First Foundation’s dividend payout ratio is presently -1.09%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Chairman Ulrich E. Keller, Jr. sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.16, for a total value of $204,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,230,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,041,875.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 8.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in First Foundation by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 111,600 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $679,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Nierenberg Investment Management Company Inc. acquired a new stake in First Foundation during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $411,000. Algert Global LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Foundation in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,305,000. Verdad Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of First Foundation during the third quarter worth approximately $365,000. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Foundation in the third quarter worth $610,000. 73.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About First Foundation

First Foundation Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides banking services, investment advisory, wealth management, and trust services to individuals, businesses, and other organizations in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Wealth Management. It offers a range of deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing demand deposit accounts, money market accounts, and time certificate of deposits; and loan products consisting of multifamily and single family residential real estate loans, commercial real estate loans, commercial term loans, and line of credits, as well as consumer loans, such as personal installment loans and line of credits, and home equity line of credits.

