BNP Paribas Financial Markets Raises Holdings in Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV – Free Report) by 239.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 58,436 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,227 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets’ holdings in Valvoline were worth $2,196,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Valvoline by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,876 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Valvoline by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 7,045 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in Valvoline by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 37,559 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,211,000 after buying an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Valvoline by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,889 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp increased its position in Valvoline by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 42,471 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,596,000 after buying an additional 674 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.13% of the company’s stock.

VVV opened at $40.53 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.17 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $42.73 and its 200-day moving average is $39.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.83. Valvoline Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.15 and a 52-week high of $45.37.

Valvoline ( NYSE:VVV Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $388.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $390.75 million. Valvoline had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 136.59%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. Analysts expect that Valvoline Inc. will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on VVV shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Valvoline from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Valvoline from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on shares of Valvoline in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.75.

Valvoline Inc engages in the operation and franchising of vehicle service centers and retail stores in the United States and Canada. The company, through its service centers, provides fluid exchange for motor oil, transmission and differential fluid, and coolant; parts replacement for batteries, filters, wiper blades, and belts; and safety services, such as tire inflation and rotation, bulbs, and safety checks.

