BNP Paribas Financial Markets Takes Position in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new position in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 36,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,225,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 57.1% during the fourth quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 55.0% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 367.3% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares during the period. Finally, Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $77,000.
Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF Trading Up 0.3 %
Shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF stock opened at $57.38 on Friday. Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 12-month low of $51.90 and a 12-month high of $64.14. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.32.
Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF Company Profile
Vanguard Long Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.
