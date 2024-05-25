Jump Financial LLC Reduces Stock Position in Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG)

Jump Financial LLC lessened its stake in shares of Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG – Free Report) by 52.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,100 shares during the quarter. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in Ferguson were worth $367,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Ferguson by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ferguson in the third quarter valued at $263,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Ferguson by 83.1% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 39,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,444,000 after acquiring an additional 17,777 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Ferguson by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 51,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,450,000 after purchasing an additional 1,942 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Ferguson by 105.5% during the 3rd quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 137,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,568,000 after purchasing an additional 70,430 shares in the last quarter. 81.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ferguson alerts:

Ferguson Price Performance

Shares of Ferguson stock opened at $208.27 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.16, a P/E/G ratio of 8.70 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $215.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $197.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Ferguson plc has a 1-year low of $143.39 and a 1-year high of $224.86.

Ferguson Dividend Announcement

Ferguson ( NASDAQ:FERG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.82 by ($0.08). Ferguson had a return on equity of 37.99% and a net margin of 6.00%. The company had revenue of $6.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.91 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Ferguson plc will post 9.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. Ferguson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.74%.

About Ferguson

(Free Report)

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States and Canada. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, commercial, civil/infrastructure, and industrial end markets. The company also provides expertise, solutions, and products, including infrastructure, plumbing, appliances, fire, fabrication, and others, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning products under the Ferguson brand name.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ferguson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferguson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.