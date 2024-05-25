Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) Price Target Raised to $95.00

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $83.00 to $95.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on EHC. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Encompass Health from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Encompass Health from $101.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Encompass Health from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. William Blair reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Encompass Health in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a strong-buy rating and issued a $95.00 target price (up from $85.00) on shares of Encompass Health in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $92.00.

Encompass Health Stock Performance

Encompass Health stock opened at $84.49 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.94. The company has a market cap of $8.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. Encompass Health has a fifty-two week low of $57.55 and a fifty-two week high of $87.94.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. Encompass Health had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 18.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Encompass Health will post 4.1 EPS for the current year.

Encompass Health Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. Encompass Health’s payout ratio is 16.22%.

Insider Transactions at Encompass Health

In other news, Director Greg D. Carmichael acquired 2,000 shares of Encompass Health stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $83.73 per share, for a total transaction of $167,460.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 17,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,427,596.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Mark J. Tarr sold 44,976 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.27, for a total transaction of $3,745,151.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 554,098 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,139,740.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Greg D. Carmichael bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $83.73 per share, with a total value of $167,460.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 17,050 shares in the company, valued at $1,427,596.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 69,519 shares of company stock worth $5,816,091. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Encompass Health

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Encompass Health during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Encompass Health by 360.2% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 405 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the period. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Encompass Health during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Encompass Health during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Encompass Health during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. 97.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Encompass Health Company Profile

Encompass Health Corporation provides post-acute healthcare services in the United States and Puerto Rico. It owns and operates inpatient rehabilitation hospitals that provide medical, nursing, therapy, and ancillary services. The company provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient basis to patients who have experienced physical or cognitive disabilities or injuries due to medical conditions, such as strokes, hip fractures, and various debilitating neurological conditions.

