MAG Silver Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) Shares Sold by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank reduced its stake in MAG Silver Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG – Free Report) by 10.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 193,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,000 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.19% of MAG Silver worth $2,021,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Azarias Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in MAG Silver during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $8,420,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in MAG Silver by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,746,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,069,000 after purchasing an additional 406,335 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of MAG Silver by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,465,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,202,000 after buying an additional 118,211 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of MAG Silver by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,364,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,551,000 after buying an additional 38,784 shares during the period. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of MAG Silver by 40.3% in the third quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 118,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,228,000 after buying an additional 34,000 shares during the last quarter. 52.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get MAG Silver alerts:

MAG Silver Stock Up 1.8 %

NYSEAMERICAN:MAG opened at $13.35 on Friday. MAG Silver Corp. has a 12 month low of $8.19 and a 12 month high of $14.30. The company has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.84 and a beta of 1.10.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MAG Silver ( NYSEAMERICAN:MAG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.04. Equities research analysts forecast that MAG Silver Corp. will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

MAG has been the subject of several recent research reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of MAG Silver in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of MAG Silver from $20.25 to $20.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Ventum Cap Mkts lowered shares of MAG Silver from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of MAG Silver to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on MAG Silver from $13.50 to $14.50 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MAG Silver presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.88.

View Our Latest Analysis on MAG Silver

MAG Silver Profile

(Free Report)

MAG Silver Corp. develops and explores for precious metal properties in Canada. It explores for silver, gold, lead, copper, and zinc deposits. The company's flagship property is the 44% owned Juanicipio property located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico. MAG Silver Corp. is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MAG Silver Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MAG Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MAG Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.