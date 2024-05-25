Jump Financial LLC Raises Position in Carlyle Secured Lending, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGBD)

Jump Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Carlyle Secured Lending, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGBD – Free Report) by 111.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,783 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,083 shares during the quarter. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in Carlyle Secured Lending were worth $371,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Carlyle Secured Lending by 80.8% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 131,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,969,000 after purchasing an additional 58,841 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in Carlyle Secured Lending by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,683,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,410,000 after acquiring an additional 133,376 shares during the period. Greenwich Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Carlyle Secured Lending by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Greenwich Investment Management Inc. now owns 116,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,692,000 after purchasing an additional 15,715 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Carlyle Secured Lending by 327.2% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 271,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,560,000 after purchasing an additional 207,685 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carlyle Secured Lending during the 4th quarter valued at $319,000. 24.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Carlyle Secured Lending alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CGBD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Carlyle Secured Lending from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Carlyle Secured Lending from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th.

Carlyle Secured Lending Price Performance

CGBD opened at $17.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. Carlyle Secured Lending, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.31 and a 1 year high of $18.20. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.87. The firm has a market cap of $909.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.47 and a beta of 1.56.

Carlyle Secured Lending (NASDAQ:CGBD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $62.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.86 million. Carlyle Secured Lending had a net margin of 38.15% and a return on equity of 12.92%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Carlyle Secured Lending, Inc. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Carlyle Secured Lending Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.50%. Carlyle Secured Lending’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 93.57%.

About Carlyle Secured Lending

(Free Report)

Carlyle Secured Lending, Inc is business development company specializing in first lien debt, senior secured loans, second lien senior secured loan unsecured debt, mezzanine debt and investments in equities. It specializes in directly investing. It specializes in middle market. It targets healthcare and pharmaceutical, aerospace and defense, high tech industries, business services, software, beverage food and tobacco, hotel gamming and leisure, banking finance insurance and in real estate sector.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Carlyle Secured Lending Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carlyle Secured Lending and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.