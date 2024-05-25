Jump Financial LLC Acquires 91,164 Shares of Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF)

Jump Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF – Free Report) by 325.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 119,193 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 91,164 shares during the quarter. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in Petco Health and Wellness were worth $377,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC increased its position in Petco Health and Wellness by 132.1% in the fourth quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 117,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 67,007 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Petco Health and Wellness by 130.4% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 26,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 15,111 shares in the last quarter. GFS Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Petco Health and Wellness during the fourth quarter worth approximately $318,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in Petco Health and Wellness by 205.3% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 135,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 91,110 shares during the period. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Petco Health and Wellness from $3.00 to $2.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Petco Health and Wellness from $2.70 to $3.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $3.00 to $2.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.09.

Shares of NASDAQ WOOF opened at $3.58 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.61. Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.41 and a 52-week high of $9.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.24.

Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. Petco Health and Wellness had a negative net margin of 21.27% and a negative return on equity of 4.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. will post -0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc, operates as a health and wellness company, focuses on enhancing the lives of pets, pet parents, and its Petco partners in the United States, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. The company provides veterinary care, grooming, training, tele-health, and Vital Care and pet health insurance services, as well as veterinary services through Vetco mobile clinics.

