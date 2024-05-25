15,881 Shares in Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ) Purchased by Jump Financial LLC

Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 15,881 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $370,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Dril-Quip by 59.6% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,733 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $190,000 after acquiring an additional 2,514 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Dril-Quip by 252.6% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,942 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 4,973 shares in the last quarter. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan bought a new position in Dril-Quip in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $225,000. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dril-Quip during the third quarter valued at $259,000. Finally, Southport Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Dril-Quip in the third quarter valued at about $282,000.

Insider Transactions at Dril-Quip

In other Dril-Quip news, CEO Jeffrey J. Bird sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.14, for a total transaction of $173,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 155,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,594,266.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Jeffrey J. Bird sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.14, for a total transaction of $173,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 155,327 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,594,266.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP James C. Webster sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.16, for a total value of $92,640.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 62,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,452,942.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Dril-Quip Stock Performance

Shares of Dril-Quip stock opened at $18.14 on Friday. Dril-Quip, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.80 and a 52-week high of $30.93. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.57. The firm has a market cap of $624.38 million, a PE ratio of -28.34 and a beta of 0.90.

Dril-Quip (NYSE:DRQ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $110.30 million during the quarter. Dril-Quip had a negative net margin of 4.89% and a negative return on equity of 2.98%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Dril-Quip, Inc. will post 0.45 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on DRQ. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Dril-Quip from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Dril-Quip from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their target price on Dril-Quip from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th.

Dril-Quip Profile

Dril-Quip, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services engineered drilling and production equipment for offshore and onshore applications worldwide. The company's principal products include subsea and surface wellheads, specialty connectors and associated pipes, subsea production trees and systems, mudline hanger systems, production riser systems, dry tree systems, subsea manifolds, line hangers and expandable liner systems, multi-frac well connections, conventional wellheads, thermal wellheads, completion packers, and safety and kelly valves; and rig equipment comprises drilling riser systems, wellhead connectors, diverters, and cement manifolds.

