PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR) Reaches New 1-Year High at $50.00

PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $50.00 and last traded at $48.41, with a volume of 23880 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $49.65.

PAR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Sidoti raised PAR Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. Benchmark raised shares of PAR Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com raised PAR Technology to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of PAR Technology from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of PAR Technology in a research note on Friday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.88.

The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $43.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of -18.81 and a beta of 2.00.

PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The software maker reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($0.05). PAR Technology had a negative return on equity of 14.53% and a negative net margin of 17.14%. The firm had revenue of $107.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.12 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that PAR Technology Co. will post -1.15 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Douglas Gregory Rauch sold 4,500 shares of PAR Technology stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.04, for a total value of $189,180.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,365 shares in the company, valued at $603,904.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Douglas Gregory Rauch sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.04, for a total value of $189,180.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,365 shares in the company, valued at $603,904.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Bryan A. Menar sold 803 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.79, for a total value of $35,163.37. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 54,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,390,977.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PAR. Voss Capital LLC purchased a new position in PAR Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $15,262,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of PAR Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $570,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of PAR Technology by 583.7% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 174,612 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,730,000 after purchasing an additional 149,071 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of PAR Technology by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 22,625 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $985,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Reinhart Partners LLC. raised its holdings in PAR Technology by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. now owns 857,880 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,352,000 after buying an additional 86,322 shares during the period.

PAR Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides omnichannel cloud-based hardware and software solutions to the restaurant and retail industries worldwide. The Restaurant/Retail segment offers PUNCHH, an enterprise-grade customer loyalty and engagement solution; MENU, an eCommerce platform for restaurant brands; BRINK POS, an open cloud, point-of-sale solution; PAR PAYMENT SERVICES, a merchant services business that enables electronic payment and processing services for businesses; and DATA CENTRAL, a back-office solution that leverages business intelligence and automation technologies.

