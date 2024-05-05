Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) Shares Purchased by VeraBank N.A.

VeraBank N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,490 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the quarter. VeraBank N.A.’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $490,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CTSH. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 43.2% in the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 590 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 26.5% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 773 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.44% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Kathryn Diaz sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.06, for a total value of $69,354.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,312 shares in the company, valued at approximately $640,522.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CTSH. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Susquehanna cut their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cognizant Technology Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.67.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock traded down $0.02 on Friday, reaching $66.25. 7,399,746 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,943,487. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.98 billion, a PE ratio of 15.93, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.08. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 1-year low of $60.26 and a 1-year high of $80.09. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $72.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The information technology service provider reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.72 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 17.48% and a net margin of 10.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.11 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 20th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 17th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.85%.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services, Health Sciences, Products and Resources, and Communications, Media and Technology.

