Jump Financial LLC Purchases Shares of 43,392 Aris Water Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARIS)

Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in Aris Water Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARIS – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 43,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $364,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ARIS. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Aris Water Solutions by 31.9% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 16,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 3,897 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Aris Water Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth $145,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Aris Water Solutions by 27.3% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 3,486 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Aris Water Solutions in the third quarter valued at $169,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Aris Water Solutions by 48.4% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 6,068 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.71% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Aris Water Solutions

In other Aris Water Solutions news, CEO Amanda M. Brock sold 62,054 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.43, for a total transaction of $1,019,547.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 487,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,016,344.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Aris Water Solutions news, CEO Amanda M. Brock sold 62,054 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.43, for a total value of $1,019,547.22. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 487,909 shares in the company, valued at $8,016,344.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Amanda M. Brock sold 107,946 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.65, for a total transaction of $1,797,300.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 549,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,156,883.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 23.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on ARIS. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Aris Water Solutions from $14.50 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Aris Water Solutions from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Aris Water Solutions from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. TheStreet raised Aris Water Solutions from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Aris Water Solutions from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.36.

Aris Water Solutions Price Performance

Shares of Aris Water Solutions stock opened at $15.23 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $14.77 and a 200 day moving average of $10.98. Aris Water Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.22 and a 52 week high of $17.27. The company has a market cap of $884.42 million, a PE ratio of 21.15 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Aris Water Solutions (NYSE:ARIS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.02). Aris Water Solutions had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 4.62%. The company had revenue of $104.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.65 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Aris Water Solutions, Inc. will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Aris Water Solutions Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 6th will be paid a $0.105 dividend. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 6th. This is a boost from Aris Water Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Aris Water Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.00%.

Aris Water Solutions Company Profile

Aris Water Solutions, Inc, an environmental infrastructure and solutions company, provides water handling and recycling solutions. The company's produced water handling business gathers, transports, unless recycled, and handles produced water generated from oil and natural gas production. Its water solutions business develops and operates recycling facilities to treat, store, and recycle produced water.

