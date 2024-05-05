VeraBank N.A. Sells 3,449 Shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC)

VeraBank N.A. trimmed its position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC – Free Report) by 13.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,667 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,449 shares during the period. VeraBank N.A.’s holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF were worth $288,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 875,950 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,095,000 after acquiring an additional 16,616 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 14.6% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 26,565 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 3,376 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 406.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 810,315 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,114,000 after purchasing an additional 650,202 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $154,000. Finally, Wealth Management Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $9,777,000.

Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $13.95. 2,739,061 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,779,503. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.87. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF has a 12-month low of $13.05 and a 12-month high of $15.35.

Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF Profile

The Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (PDBC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad market commodities. The fund holds a diverse basket of commodity futures and aims to mitigate negative roll yield in its contract selection. The fund is structured as an ETF and is actively managed.

