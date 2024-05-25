Jump Financial LLC Invests $381,000 in Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE)

Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKEFree Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $381,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in COKE. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 3.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 580,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,565,000 after purchasing an additional 19,877 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated during the 4th quarter worth $174,971,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 4.6% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 114,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,160,000 after acquiring an additional 5,084 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 8.6% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 92,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,683,000 after acquiring an additional 7,336 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 71,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,598,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.24% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday.

COKE opened at $992.65 on Friday. Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. has a one year low of $614.22 and a one year high of $1,030.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $869.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $845.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.44 and a beta of 0.73.

Coca-Cola Consolidated (NASDAQ:COKEGet Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $13.39 EPS for the quarter. Coca-Cola Consolidated had a net margin of 6.83% and a return on equity of 42.10%. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 10th. Investors of record on Friday, April 26th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 25th. Coca-Cola Consolidated’s payout ratio is currently 4.12%.

Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes nonalcoholic beverages primarily products of The Coca-Cola Company in the United States. The company offers sparkling beverages; and still beverages, including energy products, as well as noncarbonated beverages comprising bottled water, ready to drink coffee and tea, enhanced water, juices, and sports drinks.

