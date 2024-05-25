Jump Financial LLC Invests $372,000 in MeiraGTx Holdings plc (NASDAQ:MGTX)

Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in MeiraGTx Holdings plc (NASDAQ:MGTX – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 52,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $372,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of MeiraGTx by 383.2% in the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 7,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 5,832 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of MeiraGTx by 30.8% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 3,755 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MeiraGTx during the 3rd quarter worth about $111,000. 67.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get MeiraGTx alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of MeiraGTx from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of MeiraGTx in a research report on Friday, March 15th.

MeiraGTx Stock Up 2.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MGTX opened at $5.29 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.78. The company has a current ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. MeiraGTx Holdings plc has a one year low of $3.49 and a one year high of $8.35.

MeiraGTx (NASDAQ:MGTX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.13 million. MeiraGTx had a negative return on equity of 122.82% and a negative net margin of 651.19%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that MeiraGTx Holdings plc will post -1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

About MeiraGTx

(Free Report)

MeiraGTx Holdings plc, a clinical stage gene therapy company, focusing on developing treatments for patients with serious diseases. The company develops various therapies for ocular diseases, including inherited retinal diseases and large degenerative ocular diseases, neurodegenerative diseases, and xerostomia.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MeiraGTx Holdings plc (NASDAQ:MGTX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MeiraGTx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MeiraGTx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.