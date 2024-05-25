Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eight analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $175.86.

Several equities research analysts have commented on DY shares. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Dycom Industries from $143.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. B. Riley upgraded Dycom Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $101.00 to $172.00 in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Dycom Industries from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. Craig Hallum increased their target price on Dycom Industries from $145.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Dycom Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday.

In other Dycom Industries news, VP Jason T. Lawson sold 220 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.27, for a total transaction of $30,859.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,093,124.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 4.28% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DY. Burney Co. acquired a new stake in Dycom Industries during the 1st quarter worth about $415,000. Tidal Investments LLC increased its stake in Dycom Industries by 202.6% in the 1st quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 10,835 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,555,000 after buying an additional 7,254 shares during the period. Interval Partners LP purchased a new stake in Dycom Industries in the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,247,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of Dycom Industries by 168.5% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 36,835 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,287,000 after buying an additional 23,117 shares during the period. Finally, Appian Way Asset Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Dycom Industries by 84.2% during the 1st quarter. Appian Way Asset Management LP now owns 197,364 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,328,000 after acquiring an additional 90,198 shares in the last quarter. 98.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE DY opened at $179.85 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.23 billion, a PE ratio of 23.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.37. Dycom Industries has a 1 year low of $78.42 and a 1 year high of $181.60. The company has a fifty day moving average of $144.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $123.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 3.17 and a quick ratio of 2.85.

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The construction company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.73. Dycom Industries had a return on equity of 22.15% and a net margin of 5.38%. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Dycom Industries will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Dycom Industries, Inc provides specialty contracting services to the telecommunications infrastructure and utility industries in the United States. The company offers engineering services to telecommunications providers, including the planning and design of aerial, underground, and buried fiber optic, copper, and coaxial cable systems; wireless networks in connection with the deployment of macro cell and new small cell sites; and program and project management and inspection personnel.

