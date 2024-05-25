BNP Paribas Financial Markets Sells 2,363 Shares of Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets decreased its holdings in shares of Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM – Free Report) by 6.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 37,173 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 2,363 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets’ holdings in Gentherm were worth $1,946,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of THRM. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Gentherm during the third quarter worth $210,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Gentherm by 3.3% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 99,084 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $5,376,000 after purchasing an additional 3,188 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in Gentherm by 70.3% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 139,737 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $7,582,000 after purchasing an additional 57,694 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund bought a new position in Gentherm in the third quarter worth about $1,092,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Gentherm by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 11,667 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $633,000 after buying an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.13% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Gentherm news, CEO Phillip Eyler sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.17, for a total value of $827,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 147,317 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,127,478.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.91% of the company’s stock.

Gentherm Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of THRM opened at $49.21 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.71 and a beta of 1.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $52.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.77. Gentherm Incorporated has a 12 month low of $38.21 and a 12 month high of $66.54.

Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The auto parts company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $356.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $361.11 million. Gentherm had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 13.56%. Gentherm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.49 EPS. Analysts predict that Gentherm Incorporated will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

THRM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Gentherm from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Gentherm from $67.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Gentherm from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.75.

Gentherm Company Profile

Gentherm Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and sells thermal management and pneumatic comfort technologies in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive and Medical. The Automotive segment offers climate comfort systems, which include seat heaters, blowers, and thermoelectric devices for variable temperature climate control seats and steering wheel heaters that are designed to provide thermal comfort to automobile passengers; integrated electronic components, such as electronic control units; and other climate comfort systems, including neck and shoulder conditioners and climate control system products for door panels, armrests, cupholders, and storage bins.

