Jump Financial LLC Makes New Investment in Centrus Energy Corp. (NYSE:LEU)

Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Centrus Energy Corp. (NYSE:LEU – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 7,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $386,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Centrus Energy by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 761,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,418,000 after acquiring an additional 47,789 shares in the last quarter. Old West Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Centrus Energy by 105.0% in the 3rd quarter. Old West Investment Management LLC now owns 328,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,667,000 after buying an additional 168,425 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Centrus Energy by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 99,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,418,000 after buying an additional 1,133 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Centrus Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,448,000. Finally, EAM Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of Centrus Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,235,000. 49.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Centrus Energy news, SVP John M. A. Donelson sold 16,073 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.24, for a total value of $646,777.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Centrus Energy Trading Up 4.4 %

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LEU stock opened at $47.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.67, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.44. The company has a market capitalization of $752.17 million, a PE ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $43.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.05. Centrus Energy Corp. has a one year low of $24.88 and a one year high of $61.35.

LEU has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Centrus Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Roth Mkm lowered their price target on shares of Centrus Energy from $65.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. TheStreet raised shares of Centrus Energy from a “d-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price target on shares of Centrus Energy in a report on Tuesday, February 13th.

About Centrus Energy

Centrus Energy Corp. supplies nuclear fuel components and services for the nuclear power industry in the United States, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Low-Enriched Uranium (LEU) and Technical Solutions. The LEU segment sells separative work units (SWU) components of LEU; natural uranium hexafluoride, uranium concentrates, and uranium conversion; and enriched uranium products to utilities that operate nuclear power plants.

Featured Articles

