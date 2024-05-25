Jump Financial LLC Has $388,000 Stake in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. (NASDAQ:GLDD)

Jump Financial LLC increased its stake in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. (NASDAQ:GLDD – Free Report) by 32.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,566 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,430 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock worth $388,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLDD. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 23.3% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 15,955 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 3,011 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 146,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,164,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. grew its stake in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 0.9% in the third quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 546,870 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,359,000 after buying an additional 4,725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Close LLC increased its holdings in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 1.5% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Close LLC now owns 349,200 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,783,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GLDD opened at $9.20 on Friday. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. has a 12-month low of $6.11 and a 12-month high of $9.78. The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.30 and a 200-day moving average of $7.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market cap of $616.49 million, a PE ratio of 16.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.00.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GLDD. TheStreet raised shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. StockNews.com downgraded Great Lakes Dredge & Dock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation provides dredging services in the United States. The company engages in capital dredging that consists of port expansion projects; coastal restoration and land reclamations; trench digging for pipelines, tunnels, and cables; and other dredging related to the construction of breakwaters, jetties, canals, and other marine structures.

